UK Cloud Migration Market 2020 Analysis May Set New Growth Story, Forecast to 2026

UK cloud migration market is projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2026). The rising number of secured internet servers in the country further boosts the adoption of cloud migration services in the country. As per World Bank, secure internet servers have increased to 27,250 per million in 2018 as compared to 4,385 per million in 2015. It is quite high as compared to the global average with around 6,170 secure servers per million in 2018. The data security concern coupled with secure internet servers is also augmenting the growth of the market in the country.

To Request a Sample of our Report on UK Cloud Migration Market: https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/uk-cloud-migration-market

Along with that, with the emergence of new regulations such as GDPR, the demand for private cloud services in the country. In the UK, there are various US-based data security providers, however, local providers can have an edge over them as they can offer better data backup software with a full understanding of the implications of GDPR.

Moreover, under Patriot Act, the US government has full access to any data of a US-based company or data center without the requirement of any special permission of the concerned country. Hence, a UK-based organization (that has leased or rented cloud migration services from any of the US-based organizations) has a risk that its data can be exposed to the US government without its knowledge. Increased risk of data being getting exposed to third-party is leading to increasing the demand for cloud migration services within the country.

(Get 15% Discount on Buying this Report)

A full Report of UK Cloud Migration Market is Available at: https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/uk-cloud-migration-market

UK Cloud Migration Market – Segmentation

By Deployment Type

· Public Cloud

· Private Cloud

· Hybrid Cloud

By Industry

· BFSI

· IT & Telecom

· Government

· Retail & Consumer Goods

· Healthcare

· Other (Manufacturing)

Company Profiles

· Amazon Web Services, Inc.

· Accenture PLC

· Cisco Systems, Inc.

· Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.

· Google LLC

· IBM Corp.

· Informatica LLC

· Microsoft Corp.

· NTT DATA, Inc.

· Oracle Corp.

· Rackspace US, Inc.

· RiverMeadow Software, Inc.

· VMware, Inc.

Reasons to Buying From us –

1. We cover more than 15 major industries, further segmented into more than 90 sectors.

2. More than 120 countries are for analysis.

3. Over 100+ paid data sources mined for investigation.

4. Our expert research analysts answer all your questions before and after purchasing your report.

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/uk-cloud-migration-market

About Orion Market Research

Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.

For More Information, Visit Orion Market Research

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Research

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 7803040404