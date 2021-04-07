Magnetic Flow Meter Market Industry Share, Size: 2021 Market Research with Growth, Manufacturers, Segments and Forecast – 2027

The Magnetic Flow Meters market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2019 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2027, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

An electromagnetic flow meter is an instrument capable of measuring aqueous or conductive volumetric flow, including pulp and paper slurries and black liquor. It is also used to detect defects and impurities and is expected to provide an avenue for market growth over the next 7 years. In addition, the development and update of specific standard norms for impurities can lead manufacturers to develop better tools, contributing to future growth.

The global magnetic flowmeters market can be divided based on segments like components, product, and application.

The industry can be broadly categorised based on its components into:

Magnetic Coils

Transmitters

Sensing Electrodes

Non-Magnetic Flow Tubes

The industry can be divided based on its product as:

In-Line Magnetic Flowmeters

Low Flow Magnetic Flowmeters

Insertion Magnetic Flowmeters.

The industry can be divided based on its application as:

Water and Wastewater

Chemicals and Petrochemicals

Power Generation

Metals and Mining

Oil and Gas

Food and Beverages

Pulp and Paper

Pharmaceuticals

Key players operating in the global magnetic flow meter market are

Badger Meter, Inc.

Emerson Electric Co.

Endress+Hauser AG

General Electric Co.

Honeywell International Inc.

KROHNE Messtechnik GmbH

McCrometer, Inc.

Omega Engineering Inc.

Siemens AG

Toshiba Corporation

