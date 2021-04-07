Mobile Security Market 2021 Trends, Analysis, Growth, Opportunities, Forecast to 2027

Mobile Security Market size is valued at $19.83 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $12 289 billion by 2027, with an annual average growth of 25% from 2020 to 2027.

Mobile security is one of the key elements of mobile devices. It brings better security features to smartphones, laptops and tablets. In addition, the market growth is accelerating as the use of mobile devices increases for operations involving sensitive data such as sensitive bank information, credit card numbers and social security numbers.

Key Market Players

IBM Corporation

Mobileiron Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd

VMware Inc.

Mobile Security Market Segments:

By Operating System

iOS

Android

Others

By End User

Individuals

Enterprises

Scope of the Report



The research study analyzes the global Mobile Security industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:



Recent Developments



o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment



Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume



Key Questions Answered by Mobile Security Market Report



1. What was the Mobile Security Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of Mobile Security Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Mobile Security Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

• Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Mobile Security market.

• The market share of the global Mobile Security market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

• Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Mobile Security market.

• Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Mobile Security market.





