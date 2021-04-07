Digital Transformation Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2021-2027

The Global Digital Transformation Market size is expected to grow at an annual average of 16.3% during 2021-2027. The increase in mobile devices, increasing IT spending for enterprise-specific digital solution deployments, and the development of advanced communications and networking infrastructure are some of the key drivers driving the market growth.

Key Players

The Prominent Players active in the Global Market of Digital Transformation are IBM Corporation (US), Microsoft Corporation (US), SAP SE (Germany), Google (US), Dell EMC (US), Accenture Plc (Ireland), Cisco Systems, Inc. (US), Oracle Corporation (US), Tibco Software Inc (US), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (US), Cognizant (US), Marlabs (US), Equinix Inc. (US), CA Technologies (US), Rockwell Automation Inc. (US), Salesforce.com, Inc. (US) and HCL Technologies (India).

(Get 15% Discount on Buying this Report)

A full report of Global Digital Transformation Market is available at: https://www.orionmarketreports.com/digital-transformation-market/24929/

The following Segmentation are covered in this report:

By technology:

Cloud Computing

AI

Big Data and Analytics

Mobility/Social Media

Cybersecurity

IoT

Others (Blockchain and Robotics)

By deployment model:

On-premises

Cloud

By organization size:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

By industry vertical:

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Healthcare

IT and telecom

Education

Retail

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Digital Transformation Market.

The market share of the global Digital Transformation Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Digital Transformation Market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Digital Transformation Market.

Scope of the Report

The research study analyses the global Digital Transformation industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

Market Overview and growth analysis

Import and Export Overview

Volume Analysis

Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

North America Market Size and/or Volume

Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

Europe Market Size and/or Volume

Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Digital Transformation Market Report

What was the Digital Transformation Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

What will be the CAGR of Digital Transformation Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Digital Transformation Market was the market leader in 2020?

Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

About Us:

Orion Market Reports (OMR) endeavours to provide exclusive blend of qualitative and quantitative market research reports to clients across the globe. Our organization helps both multinational and domestic enterprises to bolster their business by providing in-depth market insights and most reliable future market trends. Our reports address all the major aspects of the markets providing insights and market outlook to global clients.

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Reports

Contact Person: Mr.Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404