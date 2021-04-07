Management decision Market 2021 Growth, COVID Impact, Trends Analysis Report 2027

Management decision market was valued at $4,137.00 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $11,647.00 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 13% from 2020 to 2027.

Management decision making is the process of improving decision making by using all available information to increase the accuracy, consistency, and agility of decision making, taking into account known risks and time constraints and making the right choices.

The key players operating in the management decision industry include Tibco Software, Fair Isaac Corporation, Salesforce.com, Inc., IBM Corporation, SAS Institute Inc., Oracle Corporation, Manthan Software Services Pvt. Ltd., Sapiens International, ACTICO GmbH., and Experian Information Solutions, Inc.

Key Market Segments

By Component

Software

Services

By Deployment Model

On-premise

Cloud



Scope of the Report



The research study analyzes the global Management decision industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:



Recent Developments



o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment



Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume



