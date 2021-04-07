European Encryption Software Market 2020 Analysis May Set New Growth Story, Forecast to 2026

European encryption software market is projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2026). The significant presence of data protection laws in the region further encourages the demand for encryption software and further propels the market growth. Several regulations were imposed in the region regarding the protection of data. For instance, the EU introduced GDPR on 25 May 2018, after the approval in April 2016 after the 4-year preparation and debate. It has replaced the Data Protection Directive 95/46/EC. The aim of the new law is to provide equal data privacy and protect the personal data of users and customers of companies all across Europe.

To Request a Sample of our Report on European Encryption Software Market: https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/europe-encryption-software-market

Authoritative bodies comprise the European Commission, the European Parliament, and the Council of Ministers of the European Union. Under the law, the companies/organization which are gathering the data has to ensure that it should be gathered legally, and it is mandatory to protect it from misuse and exploitation or have to face penalties for not following it. The law applies to each company or entity which processes personal data at its branches in the European Union, irrespective of the location of the data process. It is also applied to the companies situated outside the EU and providing goods or services or monitoring customer behavior in the EU.

(Get 15% Discount on Buying this Report)

A full Report of European Encryption Software Market is Available at: https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/europe-encryption-software-market

European encryption software Market – Segmentation

By Deployment Type

· On-Premises

· Cloud-Based

By Application

· Database Encryption

· Disk Encryption

· Communication Encryption

· File Encryption

· Others (Cloud Encryption)

By Industry

· BFSI

· IT & Telecom

· Government

· Retail & E-commerce

· Other (Healthcare)

European Encryption Software Market – Segmentation by Region

· UK

· Germany

· France

· Italy

· Spain

Rest of Europe

Company Profiles

· Broadcom Inc.

· ESET, spol. s.r.o.

· Cisco Systems, Inc.

· IBM Corp.

· Intel Corp.

· Microsoft Corp.

· McAfee, LLC

· Oracle Corp.

· Sophos Ltd.

· Stormshield

Reasons to Buying From us –

1. We cover more than 15 major industries, further segmented into more than 90 sectors.

2. More than 120 countries are for analysis.

3. Over 100+ paid data sources mined for investigation.

4. Our expert research analysts answer all your questions before and after purchasing your report.

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/europe-encryption-software-market

About Orion Market Research

Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.

For More Information, Visit Orion Market Research

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Research

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 7803040404