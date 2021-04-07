Asia-Pacific Encryption Software Market 2020 Analysis May Set New Growth Story, Forecast to 2026

Asia-Pacific encryption software market is projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2026). The increasing internet penetration has increased the concerns associated with data traffic and data security, which in turn, is projected to drive the adoption of encryption software in the region.

As per the World Bank, the percentage of the population using the internet in the country was 34.4% in 2017, increased from 22.0% in 2016. In China, 54.3% of the population were internet users in 2017, which increased from 53.2% in 2016. In Japan, 91.3% of the population were internet users in 2018, which increased from 84.6% in 2017.

The encryption software is an emerging medium to protect data with high capacity, as it crosses cities, countries, and borders. As a means of securing in-flight data, optical encryption has remarkable benefits compared to conventional encryption solutions that operate at higher layers of the network. As a result, the encryption software will be increasingly adopted to provide an exceptionally secure connection to the infrastructure by protecting data from theft. Moreover, the emerging focus on cybersecurity is further strengthening the market growth in the region. In Asia-Pacific, various countries such as China, Japan, and India have certain major cyber regulations that encourage several organizations to adopt cybersecurity strategies for the protection of their data.

Asia-Pacific encryption software Market – Segmentation

By Deployment Type

· On-Premises

· Cloud-Based

By Application

· Database Encryption

· Disk Encryption

· Communication Encryption

· File Encryption

· Others (Cloud Encryption)

By Industry

· BFSI

· IT & Telecom

· Government

· Retail & E-commerce

· Other (Healthcare)

Asia-Pacific Encryption Software Market – Segmentation by Region

· China

· India

· Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Company Profiles

· Broadcom Inc.

· Bloombase, Inc.

· CipherCloud, Inc.

· Cisco Systems, Inc.

· Fortinet, Inc.

· IBM Corp.

· Intel Corp.

· Microsoft Corp.

· McAfee, LLC

· Oracle Corp.

· Trend Micro Inc.

