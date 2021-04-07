Machine to Machine Market Trends 2021 | Segmentation, Outlook, Industry Report to 2027

The global Machine-to-Machine (M2M) market is expected to grow at USD 27.05 Billion by 2027, at 9 % of CAGR between 2021 and 2027.

Machine to Machine (M2M) incorporates technology that allows two types of communication systems: wired and wireless systems to communicate with other devices of similar configuration. M2M is considered a very important part of the Internet of Things (IoT) and has a wide range of applications in areas such as automation and transportation, logistics, utilities, smart grids, smart cities, etc.

MACHINE-TO-MACHINE MARKET KEY SEGMENTS

BY TECHNOLOGY

2G

Wi-Fi

Ethernet

Zigbee

Power-Line

BY COMPONENTS

Actuators

Sensors

Memory

RFID

Power Modules

Communication Modules

Major players in this market are

Verizon Communications, Inc., AT&T, Inc., Vodaphone Grp., Rogers Communication, Axeda Corp., Atmel Corp, Cisco Systems, Imetrik Machine to Machine solutions, Inc., Cypress Semiconductor Corp, Infineon Technologies, Freescale Semiconductor, Inc., NEC Corp. NTT Docomo, Inc., and Novatel Wireless, Inc.



Scope of the Report



The research study analyzes the global Machine to Machine industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:



Recent Developments



o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment



Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume



Key Questions Answered by Machine to Machine Market Report



1. What was the Machine to Machine Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of Machine to Machine Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Machine to Machine Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

• Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Machine to Machine market.

• The market share of the global Machine to Machine market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

• Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Machine to Machine market.

• Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Machine to Machine market.

