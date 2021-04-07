Account-Based Marketing Market- Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2021-2027

The Account-Based Marketing Market size is expected to grow at an annual average of 11% during 2021-2027. Account Based Marketing (ABM) software recognizes high-quality target accounts through personalized marketing strategy execution, reordering sales and marketing departments away from the overall branding and lead generation strategy. ABM software provides tools to automate and reduce a wide range of processes that recognize potential customers and provide the right assets to develop the right account.

The following segmentation are covered in this report:

By Deployment Model

On-premises

Cloud

By Industry

Media, Telecommunications, and IT

BFSI

Retail, and eCommerce

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Automotive and Manufacturing

Government and Public Sector

Others (Education, and Construction and Engineering)

Company Profile

Terminus Software, Inc.

Marketo (Adobe, Inc.)

Uberflip

Triblio Inc.

sense Insights, Inc.

Engagio Inc.

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Account-Based Marketing Market

The market share of the global Account-Based Marketing Market supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Account-Based Marketing Market

Account-Based Marketing Market Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Account-Based Marketing Market

Scope of the report

The research study analyses the Account-Based Marketing Market industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent developments

Market overview and growth analysis

Import and export overview

Volume analysis

Current market trends and future outlook

Market opportunistic and attractive investment segment

Geographic coverage

North america market size and/or volume

Latin america market size and/or volume

Europe market size and/or volume

Asia-pacific market size and/or volume

Rest of the world market size and/or volume

Key Questions Answered by Account-Based Marketing Market Report

What was the Account-Based Marketing Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027)

What will be the CAGR of 11% Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Account-Based Marketing Market was the market leader in 2020?

Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

