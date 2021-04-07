Acrylic Resins – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Acrylic Resins Market is expected to reach $28.42 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.5% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Acrylic Resins Market include Sumitomo, Arkema, Showa Denko Materials, PPG Industries, Inc., Nippon Shokubai, Benjamin Moore & Co, Mitsubishi, CARPOLY, DSM, Berger Paints India Limited, BASF SE, DIC Corporation, Masco Corporation, Akzo Nobel N.V., Stepan Company and Dow.

Increased infrastructural and construction activities, rising disposable income and increasing demand for coatings from end-use industries are driving the market growth. However, fluctuating raw material prices and potential health and environmental issues of solvent-based systems are hampering the growth of the market.

Acrylic resins are widely used to manufacture automotive interiors, exterior panels, and instrument clusters. Acrylic resins essentially constitute a group of thermoplastic resins that require the polymerization of esters of amides of acrylic or methacrylic acid for their production. The excellent chemical properties and special aesthetic properties of acrylic resin make it a very useful commodity for a wide range of applications.

Based on the end user, the building & construction segment is going to have high growth during the forecast period due to the growing number of residential and commercial construction in emerging economies and restoration of existing buildings in developed economies.

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have high growth during the forecast period owing to the growing construction industry, flexible regulations coupled with government support such as tax relief to promote manufacturing, increased consumer spending, and strong economic growth.

Chemistry’s Covered:

• Methacrylates

• Hybrid

• Acrylates

Types Covered:

• Acrylic Styrene Copolymer Emulsion

• Vinyl Acetate Copolymer Emulsion

• Acrylic Emulsion Polymer

• Thermoplastic Acrylic Resin

• Acrylic Polyol Resin

• Thermosetting Acrylic Resin

• Acrylic Copolymer Emulsion

Solvency’s Covered:

• Solvent based

• Water based

• Solids

Applications Covered:

• Sanitary, Pool and Spa Goods

• Plastics

• Paints & Coatings

• Fibers

• Elastomers

• DIY Coatings

• Adhesives & Sealants

End Users Covered:

• Textiles

• Paper & Paperboard

• Commercial

• Medical

• Industrial

• Electrical & Electronics

• Consumer Goods

• Building & Construction

• Automotive & Transportation

• Packaging

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

