Enterprise Performance Management Market- Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2021-2027

The Enterprise Performance Management Market size is expected to grow at an annual average of 9% during 2021-2027. Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) is a process designed to help organizations such as businesses, government agencies, and nonprofits connect strategy to planning and execution. EPM includes management processes such as budgeting, planning forecasting and modeling. It also includes consolidation of results and closing of books.

The following segmentation are covered in this report:

By Deployment Mode

Cloud

On-premises

By Application

Enterprise Planning and Budgeting

Financial Consolidation

Financial Reporting and Compliance

Supply Chain Performance Management

Predictive Analytics

Others (workforce planning, cost and profitability management, and risk strategy management)

By Vertical

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Retail and eCommerce

IT and Telecommunications

Manufacturing

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Company Profile

Cargill Incorporated (US)

Adaptive Insights Inc.

Anaplan, Inc.

BOARD International S.A.

Host Analytics Inc.

IBM Corporation

Infor Inc.

Oracle

SAP SE

CCH Tagetik (Wolters Kluwer NV)

Workiva

