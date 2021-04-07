Machine Learning Market: Size & Trends Shows a Rapid Growth by 2027

The global machine learning market size was valued at USD 6.9 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 43% from 2021 to 2027.

Machine learning is defined as the process of applying artificial intelligence (AI) to provide system capabilities that can automatically learn and improve through experience without explicitly programming. This technology focuses primarily on developing programs that allow you to access data and use it to learn on your own.

Market Segmentation

By Component — Hardware, Software and Services

By Organization Size — Large Enterprises, and Small & Medium Sized Enterprises.

By Vertical — BFSI, Media & Entertainment, Automotive, Telecommunication, Retail & Ecommerce, Education, Healthcare, Government & Defense, and Others.

Market Players

The major vendors in machine learning market are Microsoft Corporation (Washington, US), IBM Corporation (New York, US), SAP SE (Walldorf, Germany), SAS Institute Inc. (North Carolina, US), Google, Inc. (California, US), Amazon Web Services Inc. (Washington, US), Baidu, Inc. (Beijing, China), BigML, Inc. (Oregon, US), Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO) (California, US)



Scope of the Report



The research study analyzes the global Machine Learning industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:



Recent Developments



o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment



Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume



Key Questions Answered by Machine Learning Market Report



1. What was the Machine Learning Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of Machine Learning Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Machine Learning Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

• Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Machine Learning market.

• The market share of the global Machine Learning market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

• Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Machine Learning market.

• Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Machine Learning market.

