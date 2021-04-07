Automotive Seats – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Automotive Seats Market is expected to reach $73.52 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 5.1% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players in Automotive Seats Market include NHK Springs Corp., Magna International Inc., Faurecia SA, Johnson Controls Inc, TS Tech Co., Ltd, Adient plc, Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd, Bharat Seats Limited (BSL), Phoenix Seating Limited, Lear Corporation, Tata Autocomp Systems Limited, Toyota Boshoku Corporation, Gentherm Inc., DURA Automotive Systems, Aktis Engineering Solutions, and Delta Kogyo Co., Ltd.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth include increasing vehicle production, inclination of consumers towards more comfort and luxury features, demand for lightweight automotive seats, rising demand for SUVs to fuel demand for modular seats, and the increase in demand for luxury and premium vehicles. However, high cost of advanced modular seats compared to conventional seats is restraining the market growth.

Automotive seats are the part of vehicles that are designed to accommodate and provide comfortable seating to the driver or occupant traveling in/on a vehicle. To provide required comfort they are designed as per the industry guidelines so that the passengers sitting inside would have minimum impact in case of a collision. These seating systems are available in various forms, from simple seating systems to complex ones, to satisfy the needs of both manufacturers and consumers. While conventional and traditional designs have been recommended throughout the industry, lately due to the growing need of comfort and style, luxury modifications have been introduced into seating systems for the customers to have a better experience.

By material, the aluminum segment is anticipated to grow at the significant rate during the forecast period, as it offers significant weight reduction, which helps make the vehicle more fuel-efficient, especially in light of the increasingly stringent emission norms, which are prompting OEMs to reduce the weight of vehicles. Therefore, when it comes to the selection of an optimum material for lightweight seat structures, aluminum is the preferred option, especially for seat components such as backrests and cushion pans. Presently, the penetration of aluminum in the seat market is quite minimal. However, big players such as Faurecia, Lear Corporation, and Magna are undertaking developments to increase the usage of aluminum with the help of composites. However, the increasing demand for light-weighting is expected to increase the use of aluminum in automotive seats.

On the basis of geography, the market in Asia Pacific is expected to have considerable growth during the forecast period, owing to the increasing demand for vehicles, demand for powered and heated seats, and increasing demand for mid and high-end SUVs. India, Indonesia, and Thailand logged an annual growth of approximately 3%, 7%, and 6% in vehicle production. The demand for SUVs has significantly increased, especially in China, owing to the improving economic environment, low crude oil prices, and rising per capita income. OEMs in India are launching cost-effective, compact SUVs in the mid-price range to attract buyers. This increasing demand for SUVs will lead to demand for various combinations such as 60/40, 40/20, 40/20/40 for second/third row seating.

Trim Materials Covered:

• Synthetic Leather

• Fabric

• Genuine Leather



Seat Types Covered:

• Bench/Split Bench Seats

• Bucket Seats

• Folding Seats

• Lumbar Support

• Split Seats



Components Covered:

• Seat Belt

• Seat Height Adjuster

• Seat Recliner

• Armrest

• Pneumatic System

• Seat Headrest

• Seat Frame & Structure

• Seat Track

• Backrest

• Front Seat Towel Bar



Technologies Covered:

• Heated & Memory Seats

• Powered Seats

• Heated & Ventilated Seats

• Standard Seats

• Heated, Ventilated, Memory, and Massage Seats

• Heated Seats

• Heated, Ventilated, and Memory Seats

• Heated & Powered Seats

• Ventilated Seats

• Memory Seats

• Heated-Memory

• Irrigation Seats

• Massage Seats



Electric Vehicles Covered:

• Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV)

• Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV)

• Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles (FCEV)

• Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEV)



Materials Covered:

• Metal

• Commercially Pure Titanium

• Titanium Alloys

• Polyester & Nylon

• Vinyl



Off-Highway Vehicles Covered:

• Agriculture Tractors

• Construction /Mining Trucks



Control Types Covered:

• Electronic

• Manual

• Engines

• Structural Airframes



Vehicle Types Covered:

• Heavy Trucks

• Passenger Cars

• Buses

• Hatchback Automotive Seat

• Sedan Automotive Seat

• Heavy-Duty Vehicle (HDV)

• Light-Duty Vehicle (LDV)

• Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV)/Multi Utility Vehicle (MUV)

• Shared Mobility

• Personal Vehicles

• Commercial Vehicles



Vehicle Energy Sources Covered:

• Diesel

• Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG)

• Gasoline

• Electric



Sales Channels Covered:

• Aftermarket

• Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)



End Users Covered:

• Commercial

• Military

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

