Global Next-generation building energy management systems Market Report 2021: By Key Players, Application, Type, Market Share, Size, Growth, Forecast to 2027

The Global Next-generation building energy management systems Market size is expected to grow at an annual average of 13.3% during 2021-2027. Next-generation building energy management systems refer to a broad set of solutions used to facilitate energy efficient building management facilities. These solutions feature a fusion of traditional and innovative hardware, software and services to enhance the control and automation of building systems and manual procedures.

Key Players The Global Next-Generation Building Energy Management Systems Market is characterized by the presence of several regional and local providers. Some of the Key Players in the market are Honeywell, Johnson Controls, Schneider Electric, Siemens, ABB, CBRE Group, CISCO, Daikin, Echelon, and GridPoint among others.

The following Segmentation are covered in this report:

By Product

Industrial Energy Management Systems (IEMS)

Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS)

Home Energy Management Systems (HEMS)

By Component

Sensors

Controllers

Software

Batteries

Display Devices

Others

By Solution

Carbon Energy Management

Demand Response Management

Utility Billing and Customer Information System

By Vertical

Power & Energy

Telecom & IT

Manufacturing

Retail & Offices

Healthcare

Others

By End-Use

Residential

Commercial

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Next-generation building energy management systems Market.

The market share of the global Next-generation building energy management systems Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Next-generation building energy management systems Market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Next-generation building energy management systems Market.

Scope of the Report

The research study analyses the global Next-generation building energy management systems industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

Market Overview and growth analysis

Import and Export Overview

Volume Analysis

Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

North America Market Size and/or Volume

Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

Europe Market Size and/or Volume

Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Next-generation building energy management systems Market Report

What was the Next-generation building energy management systems Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

What will be the CAGR of Next-generation building energy management systems Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Next-generation building energy management systems Market was the market leader in 2020?

Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

