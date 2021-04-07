Global Personal cloud storage Market Report 2021: By Key Players, Application, Type, Market Share, Size, Growth, Forecast to 2027

The Global Personal cloud storage Market size is expected to grow at an annual average of 34.3% during 2021-2027. The demand for efficient storage, increased frequency of data access, data sharing, the use of portable devices such as tablets and multimedia phones, cost-effective storage and safety for data loss are expected to drive the market in the coming years.

Some of the Key Players in the market are Amazon, Apple, Google, Seagate, Box, Microsoft, Dropbox, Engyte, Buffalo Technology, Sygarsync., Lima Technology, Gemalto, MEGA Ltd., D-Link Corporation, ElephantDrive, Mozy Inc., POLKAST LLC, and Dell among others.

The following Segmentation are covered in this report:

By Revenue Type:

Direct Revenue

Indirect Revenue

By User Type:

Consumer

Enterprise

Company Profile

Apple

AWS

Dropbox

Box

Seagate

Western Digital

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Personal cloud storage Market.

The market share of the global Personal cloud storage Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Personal cloud storage Market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Personal cloud storage Market.

Scope of the Report

The research study analyses the global Personal cloud storage industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

Market Overview and growth analysis

Import and Export Overview

Volume Analysis

Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

North America Market Size and/or Volume

Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

Europe Market Size and/or Volume

Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Personal cloud storage Market Report

What was the Personal cloud storage Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

What will be the CAGR of Personal cloud storage Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Personal cloud storage Market was the market leader in 2020?

Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

