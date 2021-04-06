Smart Meter Data Management Market Trends 2021 | Segmentation, Outlook, Industry Report to 2027

Smart Meter Data Management Market size was valued at $830.45 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $2.49 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 15% from 2021 to 2027.

Smart meter data management is software used to make pre-processed meter data available for validation, storage, and business applications upstream.

The key players profiled in the smart meter data management market analysis are ABB Ltd., Aclara Technologies LLC, Arad Groul, Eaton Corporation, ElectSolve Technology Solutions & Services, Inc., Hansen Technologies Ltd (Enoro Holding A/S), Honeywell International Inc.

By Deployment Model

On-premise

Cloud

By Application

Electric Meters

Gas Meters

Water Meters



Scope of the Report



The research study analyzes the global Smart Meter Data Management industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:



Recent Developments



o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment



Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume



Key Questions Answered by Smart Meter Data Management Market Report



1. What was the Smart Meter Data Management Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of Smart Meter Data Management Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Smart Meter Data Management Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

• Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Smart Meter Data Management market.

• The market share of the global Smart Meter Data Management market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

• Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Smart Meter Data Management market.

• Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Smart Meter Data Management market.





