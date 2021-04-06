US Enterprise Content Management (ECM) Market 2020 Analysis May Set New Growth Story, Forecast to 2026

US Enterprise content management (ECM) market is projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2026). The growing amount of unstructured data in the large enterprise of the country is projected to one of the major factors that propel the demand for ECM solutions in the country.

There is a potential connection between robust data management strategy and companies’ financial performance. This enables businesses to reach the market faster with products and services that are efficiently associated with customer needs. A significant rise in big data has been contributing to the adoption of content management across industries, such as retail, logistics, manufacturing, and government.

Some of the major ECM-providing companies having headquarter in the country are Oracle Corp., Microsoft Corp., Adobe Inc., IBM Corp., Open Text Corp., and others that further contributing to the market. In July 2018, NetScout and IBM Corp. collaborated in which NetScout to power IBM’s CEM. The collaboration will aid the companies to integrate the data from the former’s intelligent network probes with the latter’s CEM analytics to give communication service providers a better view of their wireless services and performance. In March 2018, Adobe Inc. partnered with Invoca as a premier-level partner to bring their offline call data and online behavior data together.

US ECM Market – Segmentation

By deployment

· Cloud-based

· On-Premises

By Industry

· BFSI

· Manufacturing

· Healthcare

· Government

· IT & Telecom

· Retail & E-commerce

· Others (Media & Entertainment)

Company Profiles

· Adobe Inc.

· Alfresco Software, Inc.

· Ascend Software Inc.

· Box, Inc.

· Hyland Software, Inc.

· IBM Corp.

· Microsoft Corp.

· M-Files Inc.

· Oracle Corp.

· Open Text Corp.

· SAP SE

· Veeva Systems Inc.

· Xerox Corp.

