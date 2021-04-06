US Data Center Interconnect (DCI) Market 2020 Analysis May Set New Growth Story, Forecast to 2026

The US market for DCI is projected to grow at a considerable CAGR during the forecast period. The market is mainly driven by the various pivotal factors including well-developed ICT infrastructure, a significant number of large enterprises, coupled with a proliferation of advanced network technologies in the country. Moreover, the availability of the major data center cluster such as Los Angeles, New York, Washington DC Area, Chicago, and Bay Area coupled cross border DCI services further provide ample opportunity to the market. However, the regulation and standards related to the enterprises’ data security and privacy are further projected to hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

The US DCI market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, and end-user. Based on the product type, the market is further classified into hardware and software & services. The software and services segment is projected to have considerable growth in the US market during the forecast period. On the basis of application, the market is further categorized into disaster recovery and business continuity, data (storage) mobility, shared data, and resources. Based on the end-user, the US DCI market is further segmented into BFSI, retail, IT & telecommunication, manufacturing, utility & power, government, others. The healthcare segment is estimated to grow at a considerable CAGR during the forecast owing to the significant adoption of healthcare IT solutions in the country.

US Data Center Interconnect (DCI) Market Segmentation

By Product Type

· Hardware

· Software & Services

By Application

· Disaster Recovery and Business Continuity

· Data (Storage) Mobility

· Shared Data and Resources

By End-User

· BFSI

· Retail

· IT & Telecommunication

· Manufacturing

· Utility& Power

· Government

· Others (Healthcare)

Company Profiles

· Ciena Corp.

· Cisco Systems, Inc.

· Cologix

· Corning Inc.

· Digital Realty Trust Inc.

· Extreme Networks, Inc.

· Equinix, Inc.

· Innovium, Inc.

· Infinera Corp.

· Juniper Networks, Inc.

· Pluribus Networks, Inc.

· XKL, LLC

