North American Enterprise Content Management (ECM) Market 2020 Analysis May Set New Growth Story, Forecast to 2026

North American Enterprise content management (ECM) market is projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2026). The market is mainly driven due to the significant adoption of the cloud-based ECM solutions by the enterprise in the US and Canada. The cloud-based ECM solutions are widely accepted over the on-premises solutions as these provide various benefits such as cost reduction, scalability, and others.

To Request a Sample of our Report on North American Enterprise Content Management (ECM) Market: https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/north-american-enterprise-content-management-ecm-market

On-premises implementations requiring the detailed coordination of multiple technical, IT, and business resources processes take longer to complete and delays associated with hardware acquisition and set up are inevitable. However, this time can be reduced by utilizing a cloud-based ECM versus a comparable on-premises implementation.

Moreover, the growing number of enterprises in the region further contributes to the rising demand for ECM solutions. As per the Government of Canada, as of December 2017, the Canadian economy totaled 1.18 million employer businesses. Of these, 1.15 million (97.9%) were small businesses, 21,926 (1.9%) were medium-sized businesses and 2,939 (0.2%) were large businesses. In 2016, as per the data provided by the OECD, there were around 48,730 enterprises in Canada which include 6,020 numbers of enterprises with 20 to 49 employee strength and 3,400 enterprises with 50-249 employees in 2016. The significant number of enterprises in the country reflects considerable demand for ECM solutions; thereby drives the ECM market within the country.

(Get 15% Discount on Buying this Report)

A full Report of North American Enterprise Content Management (ECM) Market is Available at: https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/north-american-enterprise-content-management-ecm-market

North American ECM Market – Segmentation

By deployment

· Cloud-based

· On-Premises

By Industry

· BFSI

· Manufacturing

· Healthcare

· Government

· IT & Telecom

· Retail & E-commerce

· Others (Media & Entertainment)

North American ECM Market – Segmentation by Region

· United States

· Canada

Company Profiles

· Adobe Inc.

· Alfresco Software, Inc.

· Ascend Software Inc.

· Box, Inc.

· Hyland Software, Inc.

· IBM Corp.

· Microsoft Corp.

· M-Files Inc.

· Oracle Corp.

· Open Text Corp.

· SAP SE

· Veeva Systems Inc.

· Xerox Corp.

Reasons to Buying From us –

1. We cover more than 15 major industries, further segmented into more than 90 sectors.

2. More than 120 countries are for analysis.

3. Over 100+ paid data sources mined for investigation.

4. Our expert research analysts answer all your questions before and after purchasing your report.

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/north-american-enterprise-content-management-ecm-market

About Orion Market Research

Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.

For More Information, Visit Orion Market Research

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Research

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 7803040404