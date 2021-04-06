North American Electric Enclosure Market 2020 : Global Industry Analysis Report to 2026

North American electric enclosure market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period. As per the National Association of Manufacturers (NAM), manufacturers in the US represent 11.4% of the total output in the economy, which employs 8.5% of the workforce. In 2018, the total output from manufacturing was $2,334.6 billion. Additionally, in 2018, an average of 12.8 million manufacturing employees reported in the US. In 2018, there were 249,962 manufacturing firms in the US. Food and beverage are one of the main manufacturing sectors in the US.

Enclosures for electrical and switchgear equipment are crucial across the production and engineering sectors which includes food and beverage manufacturing firms. For sensitive electrical components, the enclosure develops a protective environment and protects operatives from coming into contact with the electrical circuitry. Enclosures are particularly designed to fulfill the needs of food and beverage manufacturing lines that are normally known as “Hygienic Design” enclosures. Everything which is linked with a food manufacturing line must fulfill the required standards for cleanliness, and that comprises the enclosures for the protection of electrical equipment that fuels any concerned automated processes.

Recent Strategic Initiatives in the North American Electric Enclosure Market

In May 2019, Toshiba Mitsubishi-Electric Industrial Systems Corp. (TMEIC) declared the launch of the TMdrive-Guardian. It is an outdoor enclosure for its renowned TMdrive-MVe2 medium voltage (MV) variable frequency drive (VFD). This is a self-sufficient enclosure that avoids the requirement of the house the drive in a temperature-controlled industrial control building or E-house.

In May 2019, Rittal launched the AX and KX enclosures that are fixed with digital processes. This new range delivers easier, increased safety, greater flexibility, and component installation, and faster assembly. These are redesigned with the principles of Industry 4.0.

North American Electric Enclosure Market-Segmentation

By Material

Metallic

Non-Metallic

By Vertical

Energy and Utilities

Industrial (Automotive and Manufacturing)

IT and Telecommunication

Process Industries

Others

North American Electric Enclosure Market– Segment by Country

US

Canada

Company Profiles

ABB, Ltd.

Adalet/Scott Fetzer Co.

Allied Moulded Materials, Inc.

Austin Electrical Enclosures

AZZ Inc.

Eaton Corp.

Emerson Electric Co.

Hammond Manufacturing Ltd.

Hubbell Inc.

