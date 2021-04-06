Tactical Data link Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2021-2027

The Tactical Data link Market size is expected to grow at an annual average of 5% during 2021-2027. Tactical data links provide communication via radio waves or cables used by the military. It is turning into an important part of the military communication system. It also provides strong support for military assets such as air, land and sea, creating an efficient and seamless networking system. Tactical data links include communication networks, sensors and interfaces, and computer hardware.

The following segmentation are covered in this report:

By Application

Intelligence, Surveillance, & Reconnaissance (ISR)

Radio Communication

Command and Control (C2)

Electronic Warfare (EW)

By Component

Hardware

Software

Company Profile

Bae Systems

Collins Aerospace

General Dynamics

Harris Corporation

L3 Technologies, Inc.

Leonardo DRS

Northrop Grumman

Raytheon Company

Saab AB

Viasat, Inc.

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Tactical Data link Market

The market share of the global Tactical Data link Market supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Tactical Data link Market

Tactical Data link Market Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Tactical Data link Market

Scope of the report

The research study analyses the Tactical Data link Market industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent developments

Market overview and growth analysis

Import and export overview

Volume analysis

Current market trends and future outlook

Market opportunistic and attractive investment segment

Geographic coverage

North america market size and/or volume

Latin america market size and/or volume

Europe market size and/or volume

Asia-pacific market size and/or volume

Rest of the world market size and/or volume

Key Questions Answered by Tactical Data link Market Report

What was the Tactical Data link Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027)

What will be the CAGR of 5% Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Tactical Data link Market was the market leader in 2020?

Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

