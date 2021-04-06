European Enterprise Content Management (ECM) Market 2020 Analysis May Set New Growth Story, Forecast to 2026

European enterprise content management (ECM) market is projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2026). The growing trend towards cloud-based ECM solutions in various verticals such as BFSI, retail, manufacturing, and others is one of the major factors encouraging the growth of the market. Large storage space and proper management of content are required by the commercial data generated by large as well as small & medium-sized enterprises.

Cloud-based ECM can provide a solution as the data is stored and managed on servers. Cloud-based ECM can provide flexibility and scalability of their business performance, and lower the cost of content management. Therefore the cloud-based ECM solutions are widely adopted by the SMEs in the region that further propels the market growth.

The industries in the region are getting updated with the technology at a high rate and with this, the dependency on online services such as the internet, cloud services, and IoT are rising continuously. With the increasing of this dependency, it is expected that the companies will increase their investment in cloud services and ECM technology for better productivity and reducing cost. Moreover, the increasing number of secured internet servers is fueling the demand for ECM solutions in the country. The secured internet servers use the encryption technology for internet operations and data storage that offers a secured ECM for enterprises.

European ECM Market – Segmentation

By deployment

· Cloud-based

· On-Premises

By Industry

· BFSI

· Manufacturing

· Healthcare

· Government

· IT & Telecom

· Retail & E-commerce

· Others (Media & Entertainment)

European ECM Market – Segmentation by Region

· UK

· Germany

· France

· Spain

· Italy

Rest of Europe

Company Profiles

· Adobe Inc.

· Everteam

· Fabasoft International Services GmbH

· IBM Corp.

· Microsoft Corp.

· Oracle Corp.

· Open Text Corp.

· SAP SE

· Veeva Systems Inc.

· Xerox Corp.

