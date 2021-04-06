Asia-Pacific Enterprise Content Management (ECM) Market 2020 Analysis May Set New Growth Story, Forecast to 2026

Asia-Pacific enterprise content management (ECM) market is projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2026). The growing number of small and medium businesses is perceived as the major driver of the growth of the ECM market in the region. SMEs constitute the most significant percentage of the private sector in Asia-Pacific.

Technological innovation can act as the driver towards SMEs enhancing the global economy. SMEs are noted to experience a gradual reception towards the adoption of ICT. It provides simple, scalable as well as readily available technological solutions and grants SMEs access to similar technologies utilized by large businesses devoid of high costs and risks. These are the major factors that are driving the adoption of ECM services among SMEs in Asia-Pacific.

Furthermore, the rapid adoption of cloud-based services in the various major countries such as China, India, Japan, and others is estimated to drive the growth of ECM solutions in the region. The government views cloud computing as a strategic priority and included it in the nation’s 12th Five-Year Plan. The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) and the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology launched pilot cloud schemes in five cities: Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Hangzhou, and Wuxi. China’s development blueprint for the next five years, the 13th Five-Year Plan (2016 – 2020), is estimated to reaffirm the strategic priority of cloud computing, with the NDRC planning continued investment through 2020.

Asia-Pacific ECM Market – Segmentation

By deployment

· Cloud-based

· On-Premises

By Industry

· BFSI

· Manufacturing

· Healthcare

· Government

· IT & Telecom

· Retail & E-commerce

· Others (Media & Entertainment)

Asia-Pacific ECM Market – Segmentation by Region

· China

· India

· Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Company Profiles

· Adobe Inc.

· Atlassian Pty Ltd.

· IBM Corp.

· Microsoft Corp.

· Newgen Software Technologies Ltd.

· Oracle Corp.

· Open Text Corp.

· Objective Corporation Ltd.

· SAP SE

· Xerox Corp.

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @

