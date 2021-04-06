Online Smartphone and Tablet Games Market Trends 2021 | Segmentation, Outlook, Industry Report to 2027

Online smartphone and tablet games market size was valued at $30.49 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $149.93 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 21% from 2021 to 2027.

Online smartphone and tablet games are receiving high attention due to the growing addiction to games among young people and the rapid increase in consumer awareness of interactive entertainment systems.

The key players profiled in the online smartphone and tablet games market analysis are Electronics Arts, Inc., Gameloft, Kabam Games, Inc., King Limited, MachineZone, Inc., Melior Games, NCSOFT Corporation, Rovio Entertainment Corporation, Supercell OY and The Walt Disney Company.

By Operating System

iOS

Android

Others

By Game Type

Massive Multiplayer Online Games

Casual

Social

Others



