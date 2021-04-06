Asia-Pacific Cloud Database and DBaaS Market 2019 Analysis May Set New Growth Story, Forecast to 2025

Asia-pacific cloud database and DBaaS market are projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period (2019-2025). The market is mainly driven by the increasing deployment of cloud services in small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in various countries such as China, India, Japan, and others. Along with that SMEs are perceived as the major driving factor of the growth in the adoption of cloud services. SMEs constitute the most significant percentage of the private sector in the region. Technological development can act as the driver towards SMEs enhancing the cloud infrastructure in the region that propels the market growth.

To Request a Sample of our Report on Asia-Pacific Cloud Database and DBaaS Market: https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/asia-pacific-cloud-database-and-dbaas-market

Furthermore, the rising deployment of secured cloud servers raises the demand for cloud database services through cloud services. According to the World Bank in 2015, there were 15,313 secured internet servers in India, which further increased to 254,032 in 2018. The secured internet servers are being used by various industries such as BFSI, Healthcare, Government organizations, and others are required the secure and safe cloud services for their confidential data and information. There were 26,989 secured internet servers in China, which further increased to 622,142 in 2018. In Japan in 2015, there were 191,255 secured internet servers that further increased to 1,476,696 in 2018.

(Get 15% Discount on Buying this Report)

A full Report of Asia-Pacific Cloud Database and DBaaS Market is Available at: https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/asia-pacific-cloud-database-and-dbaas-market

Asia-pacific Cloud Database and DBaaS Market – Segmentation

By Database Type

· NoSQL

· SQL

By Deployment Model

· Private Cloud

· Public Cloud

· Hybrid Cloud

By Industry

· BFSI

· IT & Telecom

· Healthcare

· Retail

· Energy and Utilities

· Media & Entertainment

· Others (Manufacturing)

Asia-pacific Cloud Database and DBaaS Market by Region

· China

· India

· Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Company Profiles

· Amazon Web Services, Inc.

· Alibaba Group

· Google, LLC

· IBM Corp.

· Microsoft Corp.

· Oracle Corp.

· SAP SE

· Tencent Holdings Ltd.

Reasons to Buying From us –

1. We cover more than 15 major industries, further segmented into more than 90 sectors.

2. More than 120 countries are for analysis.

3. Over 100+ paid data sources mined for investigation.

4. Our expert research analysts answer all your questions before and after purchasing your report.

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/asia-pacific-cloud-database-and-dbaas-market

About Orion Market Research

Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.

For More Information, Visit Orion Market Research

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Research

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 7803040404