Green Technology and Sustainability Market Analysis, Trends, Growth, Share and Forecast – 2027

Green technology and sustainability market size was valued at $8.79 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $48.36 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 24% from 2021 to 2027.

Green technologies include green solutions that bring economic and social sustainability. Widely known for clean technology production, energy is produced from alternative natural fuels that are less harmful to the environment than fossil fuels.

The key players profiled in the green technology and sustainability market include CropX Inc., Enablon France SA, Enviance Inc., General Electric, Hortau Inc., IBM Corporation, LO3 Energy, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Tech Mahindra Limited, and Trace Genomics, Inc.

By Technology

Internet of Things (IoT)

Cloud Computing

Artificial Intelligence & Analytics

Digital Twin

Cyber Security

Blockchain

By Application

Green Building

Carbon Footprint Management

Weather Monitoring & Forecasting

Air and Water Pollution Monitoring

Forest Monitoring

Crop Monitoring

Soil Condition/Moisture Monitoring

Water Purification

Others



Scope of the Report



The research study analyzes the global Green Technology and Sustainability industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:



Recent Developments



o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment



Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume



Key Questions Answered by Green Technology and Sustainability Market Report



1. What was the Green Technology and Sustainability Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of Green Technology and Sustainability Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Green Technology and Sustainability Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

• Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Green Technology and Sustainability market.

• The market share of the global Green Technology and Sustainability market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

• Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Green Technology and Sustainability market.

• Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Green Technology and Sustainability market.





