Intelligent Process Automation Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2021-2027

The Intelligent Process Automation Market size is expected to grow at an annual average of 11% during 2021-2027. Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) refers to a presentation that integrates artificial intelligence (AI) and related new technologies including cognitive automation, computer vision, and machine learning into robotic procedural mechanization to more easily mark the boundaries between people, robots and systems.
The following segmentation are covered in this report:
By Vertical
- Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
- Telecommunications and IT
- Transport and Logistics
- Media and Entertainment
- Retail and e-commerce
- Manufacturing
- Healthcare and Life Sciences
- Others (Travel and Hospitality, Education, Government and Public Sector, and Utilities)
By Application
- IT Operations
- Business Process Automation
- Application Management
- Content Management
- Security
- Others (Human Resource Management, Incident Resolution, and Service Orchestration)
Company Profile
- Atos Group
- Blue Prism Group PLC
- Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation
- ExlService Holdings, Inc.
- Genpact Limited
- IBM Corporation
The report covers the following objectives:
- Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Intelligent Process Automation Market
- The market share of the global Intelligent Process Automation Market supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.
- Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Intelligent Process Automation Market
- Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Intelligent Process Automation Market
Scope of the report
The research study analyses the Intelligent Process Automation Market industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:
Recent developments
- Market overview and growth analysis
- Import and export overview
- Volume analysis
- Current market trends and future outlook
- Market opportunistic and attractive investment segment
Geographic coverage
- North america market size and/or volume
- Latin america market size and/or volume
- Europe market size and/or volume
- Asia-pacific market size and/or volume
- Rest of the world market size and/or volume
Key Questions Answered by Intelligent Process Automation Market Report
- What was the Intelligent Process Automation Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027)
- What will be the CAGR of 11% Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?
- Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).
- Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Intelligent Process Automation Market was the market leader in 2020?
- Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.
