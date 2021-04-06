Intelligent Process Automation Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2021-2027

The Intelligent Process Automation Market size is expected to grow at an annual average of 11% during 2021-2027. Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) refers to a presentation that integrates artificial intelligence (AI) and related new technologies including cognitive automation, computer vision, and machine learning into robotic procedural mechanization to more easily mark the boundaries between people, robots and systems.

The following segmentation are covered in this report:

By Vertical

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Telecommunications and IT

Transport and Logistics

Media and Entertainment

Retail and e-commerce

Manufacturing

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Others (Travel and Hospitality, Education, Government and Public Sector, and Utilities)

By Application

IT Operations

Business Process Automation

Application Management

Content Management

Security

Others (Human Resource Management, Incident Resolution, and Service Orchestration)

Company Profile

Atos Group

Blue Prism Group PLC

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation

ExlService Holdings, Inc.

Genpact Limited

IBM Corporation

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Intelligent Process Automation Market

The market share of the global Intelligent Process Automation Market supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Intelligent Process Automation Market

Intelligent Process Automation Market Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Intelligent Process Automation Market

Scope of the report

The research study analyses the Intelligent Process Automation Market industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent developments

Market overview and growth analysis

Import and export overview

Volume analysis

Current market trends and future outlook

Market opportunistic and attractive investment segment

Geographic coverage

North america market size and/or volume

Latin america market size and/or volume

Europe market size and/or volume

Asia-pacific market size and/or volume

Rest of the world market size and/or volume

Key Questions Answered by Intelligent Process Automation Market Report

What was the Intelligent Process Automation Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027)

What will be the CAGR of 11% Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Intelligent Process Automation Market was the market leader in 2020?

Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

