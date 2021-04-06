Global Infrastructure as a Service Market Report 2021: By Key Players, Application, Type, Market Share, Forecast to 2027

The Global Infrastructure as a Service Market size is expected to grow at an annual average of 26.3% during 2021-2027. Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) is a cloud computing service in which enterprises lease servers for computing and storage in the cloud. These online services provide high-level APIs that are used to dereference many low-level details of the underlying network infrastructure such as physical computing resources, data partitioning, scaling, location, security, and backup.
The following Segmentation are covered in this report:
By Solution
- Managed hosting
- Disaster Recovery as a Service
- Storage as a Service
- Colocation
- Network management
- Content delivery
- High Performance Computing as a Service
By Deployment Type
- Public cloud
- Private cloud
- Hybrid cloud
By End User
- SMBs
- Enterprises
By Vertical:
- IT & Telecom
- Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
- Healthcare
- Retail and E-commerce
- Government & Defense
- Energy & Utilities
- Manufacturing
- Others
