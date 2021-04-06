Global Infrastructure as a Service Market Report 2021: By Key Players, Application, Type, Market Share, Forecast to 2027

The Global Infrastructure as a Service Market size is expected to grow at an annual average of 26.3% during 2021-2027. Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) is a cloud computing service in which enterprises lease servers for computing and storage in the cloud. These online services provide high-level APIs that are used to dereference many low-level details of the underlying network infrastructure such as physical computing resources, data partitioning, scaling, location, security, and backup.

The following Segmentation are covered in this report:

By Solution

Managed hosting

Disaster Recovery as a Service

Storage as a Service

Colocation

Network management

Content delivery

High Performance Computing as a Service

By Deployment Type

Public cloud

Private cloud

Hybrid cloud

By End User

SMBs

Enterprises

By Vertical:

IT & Telecom

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Healthcare

Retail and E-commerce

Government & Defense

Energy & Utilities

Manufacturing

Others

