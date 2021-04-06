Virtual Meeting Software Market Industry Analysis, Growth, Trends and Forecast – 2027

Virtual meeting software market size was valued at $7.62 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $57.23 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 27% from 2021 to 2027.

Virtual conferencing software is a kind of platform used to conduct meetings, group discussions, and other conversations over the Internet. In addition, virtual conferencing software is being adopted by various companies around the world for a number of benefits, such as providing a fast and secure way of communicating within organizations and improving communication between employees.

The key players profiled in the virtual meeting software industry include Adobe, Avaya Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc. Google LLC, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Lifesize, Inc., LogMeIn, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Ring Central, Inc. and Zoom Video Communications, Inc.

Virtual Meeting Software Market Segments

By Component

Solution

Service

By Deployment Model

On-Premise

Cloud



Scope of the Report



The research study analyzes the global Virtual Meeting Software industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:



Recent Developments



o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment



Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume



Key Questions Answered by Virtual Meeting Software Market Report



1. What was the Virtual Meeting Software Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of Virtual Meeting Software Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Virtual Meeting Software Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

• Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Virtual Meeting Software market.

• The market share of the global Virtual Meeting Software market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

• Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Virtual Meeting Software market.

• Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Virtual Meeting Software market.





