Germany Pharmaceutical Excipient Market Trends, Size, Competitive Analysis and Forecast – 2019-2025

The German pharmaceutical excipient market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period. Germany is the largest contributing country to the European market with a significant growth rate. The market growth in the country is driven by the increasing demand for pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical drugs in the region. Further, the presence of a large number of biotech companies in the country drives the growth of the market.

As per Germany Trade & Invest, there are around 679 dedicated biotechnological companies in the country whereas 141 other biotechnology-active companies in 2018. Around $1.3 billion was invested in R&D activities in the country. Some of the major companies include 3B Pharmaceuticals GmbH, BioChem Adda, BioNTech, Glycotope, and others.

In 2017, around 51% of the total drugs approved in the country were biopharmaceuticals and around 274 biopharmaceutical drugs were approved in the country which includes vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, and insulin. The high number of approvals of drugs in the country represents its increasing demand. This, in turn, supports the growth of the German pharmaceutical excipient industry.

Further, increasing R&D activities in the country also support market growth. For instance, in June 2017, the German Association for Synthetic Biology (GASB) was established in the country with an aim to augment research activities in the field of synthetic biology in the country. Some of the major synthetic biology labs operating in the country include the Institute of Applied Microbiology, Berlin Institute of Technology, Ansbach University of Applied Sciences, and others.

German Pharmaceutical Excipient Market- Segmentation

By Products

Solubilizers & Surfactants/Emulsifiers

Polyols

Carbohydrates

Specialty Excipients

By Formulations

Oral Formulations

Topical Formulations

Parenteral Formulations

Other Formulations

Company Profiles

ABITEC Corp.

ABITEC Corp. in Pharmaceutical Excipient Landscape

BASF SE

Colorcon, Inc.

DFE Pharma

JRS PHARMA

Lyomark Pharma

Lubrizol Corp.

Merck KGaA

Meggle AG

Roquette Freres SA

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @

