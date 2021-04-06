Sliding Bearing Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2021-2027

The Sliding Bearing Market size is expected to grow at an annual average of 5% during 2021-2027. A bearing is a device that moves a pivot part in one direction. On the contact surface, bearings can be named roller bearings and sliding bearings. In sliding bearings (also called plain bearings), sliding occurs along the contact surface between a moving element and a stationary element. It means to transmit a radial load. Bearings of this kind are commonly found in cross leaders in steam motors.

The following segmentation are covered in this report:

By Application

Engine

Brakes

Bogie

Interior

Exterior

By Type

Linear

Thrust

Radial

Angular Contact

By Material

Metallic

Non-metallic

Company Profile

C&U Group Ltd.

JTEKT Corporation

NKE Austria GmbH

NSK Ltd.

NTN Corporation

Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG

AB SKF

THK Co., Ltd.

Timken Company

Mahle International GmbH

