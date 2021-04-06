Global Infrared Imaging Market Report 2021: By Application, Type, Market Share, Forecast to 2027

The Global Infrared Imaging Market size is expected to grow at an annual average of 6.3% during 2021-2027. The global infrared imaging market is experiencing high growth as the adoption of previously undeveloped applications increases. Thermal imaging cameras were initially developed for military use, which accounted for the majority of global market revenue.
The following Segmentation are covered in this report:
By Technology:
- Cooled Infrared Imaging
- Uncooled Infrared Imaging
By Component:
- IR Detectors
- IR Lens Systems
- IR Sensors
- Others
By Wavelength:
- Near Infrared (NIR)
- Shortwave Infrared (SWIR)
- Mid-Wave Infrared (MWIR)
- Long-Wave Infrared (LWIR)
- Others
By Application:
- Security and Surveillance
- Monitoring and Inspection
- Condition Monitoring
- Structural Health Monitoring
- Quality Control
- Detection
- Gas Detection
- Fire/Flare Detection
- Body Temperature Measurement
By Vertical:
- Industrial
- Automotive
- Aerospace
- Electronics & Semiconductor
- Oil & Gas
The report covers the following objectives:
Scope of the Report
The research study analyses the global Infrared Imaging industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:
Recent Developments
Geographic Coverage
Key Questions Answered by Infrared Imaging Market Report
