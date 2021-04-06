Global Infrared Imaging Market Report 2021: By Application, Type, Market Share, Forecast to 2027

The Global Infrared Imaging Market size is expected to grow at an annual average of 6.3% during 2021-2027. The global infrared imaging market is experiencing high growth as the adoption of previously undeveloped applications increases. Thermal imaging cameras were initially developed for military use, which accounted for the majority of global market revenue.

The following Segmentation are covered in this report:

By Technology:

Cooled Infrared Imaging

Uncooled Infrared Imaging

By Component:

IR Detectors

IR Lens Systems

IR Sensors

Others

By Wavelength:

Near Infrared (NIR)

Shortwave Infrared (SWIR)

Mid-Wave Infrared (MWIR)

Long-Wave Infrared (LWIR)

Others

By Application:

Security and Surveillance

Monitoring and Inspection

Condition Monitoring

Structural Health Monitoring

Quality Control

Detection

Gas Detection

Fire/Flare Detection

Body Temperature Measurement

By Vertical:

Industrial

Automotive

Aerospace

Electronics & Semiconductor

Oil & Gas

