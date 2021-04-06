Asia-Pacific Electric Car Market Size, Segmentation, Share, Forecast, Analysis, Industry Report to 2019-2025

The Asia-Pacific electric car market is projected to grow at a significant CAGR of more than 23.0% during the forecast period (2019-2025). The factors that contribute to the growth of the market include supportive government regulations and subsidies by the government to reduce the dependency on oil and to decrease carbon emission. In October 2020, South Korean President Moon Jae-in announced a program, “New Green Deal” that aim to achieve low carbon emission by 2050. South Korea will be spending around $37 billion on electric vehicles, green infrastructure, and clean energy.

To Request a Sample of our Report on Asia-Pacific Electric Car Market : https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/asia-pacific-electric-car-market-share

Apart from it, the South Korea Green project targets, 1.13 million EVs. On the other 200,000 hydrogen vehicles will be removed from the roads by 2025. The South Korean Government is also focusing on providing premium benefits on the EVs to the customer, so the sales of the electric vehicle will be increased for the companies. Further, around $8500 bonus is available for registered EV, although it became conditional. The vehicle price below $55,000 will get the full bonus amount and the vehicles priced between $55,000 and $80,000 will get only half the amount of premium. So, the premium benefit of the government will encourage people to buy more EVs.

(Get 15% Discount on Buying this Report)

Browse for Full Report Description at : https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/asia-pacific-electric-car-market-share

Asia-Pacific Electric Car Market Report Segment

By Vehicle Type

Sedan

Hatchback

SUV

By Propulsion Technology

Battery Electric car

Plug-in Hybrid Electric Car

By Battery Type

NiMH

Li-ion

Others

Asia-Pacific Electric Car Market Countries Covered

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Company Profiles

Audi AG

BAIC Group

BMW AG

BYD Auto Co., Ltd.

Chang’an Automobile Co., Ltd.

Chery Automobile Co., Ltd.

General Motors Co.

Great Wall Motors Co. Ltd.

Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

Reasons to Buying From us –

1. We cover more than 15 major industries, further segmented into more than 90 sectors.

2. More than 120 countries are for analysis.

3. Over 100+ paid data sources mined for investigation.

4. Our expert research analysts answer all your questions before and after purchasing your report.

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/asia-pacific-electric-car-market-share

About Orion Market Research

Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.

Media Contact:

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404

Company Name: Orion Market Research