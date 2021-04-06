Indian Cyber Security Market 2019 Analysis May Set New Growth Story, Forecast to 2025

Indian Cyber Security market is growing at a CAGR of around 16.4% during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of cloud storage is estimated to be one of the major factors that are driving the growth of the market in the country. Most of the organizations such as banking, manufacturing, education, healthcare, retail, and so forth have shifted their on-premise applications to cloud-based platforms due to numerous benefits such as scalability and elasticity. Moreover, government initiatives such as “Digital India” in the country are expanding e-governance and are focusing on digital transformation such as cashless transactions. Additionally, increasing Internet penetration and the growing adoption of smartphones in the country are driving the growth of the cyber security market.

Moreover, increasing the trend of smart phone users along with social media growth is augmenting the Indian Cyber Security market growth. This high penetration rate of Internet and smartphones has been acting as a lucrative segment to the attackers. Large number of cyber-attacks associated with these devices motivated them to adopt different cyber security solutions.

Market Segmentation

Indian Cyber Security Market by Type

Network Security

Application Security

Mobile Security

Wireless Security

Cloud Security

Indian Cyber Security Market by Solution

Risk and Compliance Management

Identity and Access Management

Data Loss Protection

Firewall

Unified Threat Management

Encryption

Antimalware and Antivirus

DDOS mitigation

Others (Security and Vulnerability Management, and Disaster Recovery)

Indian Cyber Security Market by Vertical

Government

Aerospace & Defense

BFSI

Telecommunication

Healthcare

Retail

Others (Manufacturing, and Transportation)

Company Profiles

Booz Allen Hamilton

Capgemini SE

CISCO Corp.

CSC Corp.

Cyberark Software Ltd.

DELL (Secureworks Inc.)

IBM Corp.

Intel Corp.

Lockheed Martin Corp.

