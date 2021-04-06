Modular Data Center Market 2021: Global Industry Analysis Report to 2027

Modular Data Center Market size was valued at $14,952 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $59,971 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 18% from 2021 to 2027

Modular data centers are an effective alternative to traditional offline data centers as they are portable systems that can be conveniently placed anywhere or integrated into a modular system to support customers’ existing data centers.

Key Players

CommScope, Inc.

Eaton

Dell Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.



Key Market Segments

By Component

Solution

Services

By Enterprise Size

Small & Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Scope of the Report



The research study analyzes the global Modular Data Center industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:



Recent Developments



o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment



Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume



Key Questions Answered by Modular Data Center Market Report



1. What was the Modular Data Center Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of Modular Data Center Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Modular Data Center Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

• Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Modular Data Center market.

• The market share of the global Modular Data Center market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

• Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Modular Data Center market.

• Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Modular Data Center market.





