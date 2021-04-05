Animal Diagnostics Market Industry Analysis, Growth, Trends and Forecast – 2027

Animal Diagnostics market size is projected to reach US$ 4121.1 million by 2027, from US$ 2661.5 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 6% during 2021-2027.

The increasing prevalence of foodborne and animal diseases has increased the demand for advanced animal diagnostic solutions. Contact with contaminated animal skin or infected intestinal components can spread animal disease.

Some of the major players of global animal diagnostics market are IDEXX Laboratories, Neogen, Abaxis, Zoetis, Thermo Fisher Scientific and Virbac among others.

Animal Diagnostics Breakdown Data by Type

Farm Animals

Companion Animals

Others

Animal Diagnostics Breakdown Data by Application

Immunodiagnostics

Clinical Biochemistry

Hematology

Molecular Diagnostics

Urinalysis

Others



Scope of the Report



The research study analyzes the global Animal Diagnostics industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:



Recent Developments



o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment



Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume



Key Questions Answered by Animal Diagnostics Market Report



1. What was the Animal Diagnostics Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of Animal Diagnostics Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Animal Diagnostics Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

• Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Animal Diagnostics market.

• The market share of the global Animal Diagnostics market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

• Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Animal Diagnostics market.

• Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Animal Diagnostics market.





