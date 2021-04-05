Osseointegration Implants Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Analysis and Forecast – 2027

Osseointegration implants market size was estimated at USD 4.9 billion in 2017 and it is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 7% over the forecast period.

An osteosynthetic implant is a surgical implant that contains supporting tissue and pores through which osteoblasts can move. Demand for titanium implants will surge due to their light weight and strength. The osseointegrative implant market will grow with strong demand for dental implants and bone fixation prostheses.

Some of the key companies operating in this industry are Medtronic, Stryker Corporation, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Smith and Nephew Plc., Straumann AG Group, Integrum SE, and ConMed Corporation.

Product Outlook

Dental Implants

Knee Implants

Hip Implants

Spinal Implants

End-use Outlook

Hospital

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Dental Clinics



Scope of the Report



The research study analyzes the global Osseointegration Implants industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:



Recent Developments



o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment



Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume



