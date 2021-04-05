Genetic Testing Market Growth, Trends, Industry Analysis and Forecast – 2027

Genetic testing is a form of medical testing used to detect changes in genes, chromosomes, or proteins. They can help identify or eliminate the presence of a suspected genetic disorder, and can determine the likelihood that a person will develop or become infected with a genetic disorder.

Genetic Testing Market size exceeded USD 14.8 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at 11% CAGR from 2021 to 2027.

Few of the foremost companies operating in the market include 23andMe, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Ambry Genetics (Konica Minolta), BGI, Biocartis Group NV, Bio-Helix Co., Ltd., bioMérieux SA, Blueprint Genetics, Cepheid (Danaher Corporation) and Eurofins Scientific among others.

Market, By Test Type

Predictive testing

Carrier testing

Prenatal and newborn testing

Diagnostic testing

Pharmacogenomic testing

Nutrigenomic testing

Others

Market, By Application

Cancer

Genetic diseases

Cardiovascular diseases

Others



