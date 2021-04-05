US Biological Sample Handling Market | Segmentation, Outlook, Industry Report to 2025

The US Biological Sample Handling market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 8.2% during the forecast period. The US is the leader in the biological sample handling market attributed to the presence of major life science companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Co., and rising R&D spending in the region. For instance, total federal R&D funding proposed for Health and Human Services is $24,742 million in 2019. This funding is provided to various agencies that include the Administration for Children and Families, CDC, FDA, Health Resources and Services Administration, NIH, and Departmental Management. The penetration and rising applications of the biological sample handling in drug discovery and other research such as proteomics and biomarker study are the major factors that are driving the growth of the market in the US.

Moreover, the growing demand for personalized medicine has been creating significant opportunities for the biological sample handling market. Advancement in personalized medicine through genomics including proteomics, and diagnostics has increased the demand for biological sample handling instruments. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are known to identify and develop medicines through these proteomics-based research efforts. The major benefits of these personalized medicines are that they are designed to work for individual patients on the basis of the specific molecular characteristics of their disease along with their genetic makeup stored in sample handling instruments. Hence, the growth in personalized medicine will augment the market growth for biological sample handling.

Market Segmentation

US Biological Sample Handling Market by Storage Type

Cold Storage

Room Temperature Storage

US Biological Sample Handlings Market by Application

Drug Discovery

Forensic Investigation

DNA Extraction

Proteomics and Genomics Studies

Others

US Biological Sample Handlings Market by Ownership

Commercial

Academic/Research

Company Profiles

Abbott Laboratories

Becton, Dickinson And Co.

BioRepository Resources, LLC

Brooks Automation, Inc.

Conversant Bio.

Cryopoint

Experimental Pathology Laboratories (EPL), Inc.

Fisher BioServices

