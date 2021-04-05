Skeletal Dysplasia Market 2020 Analysis May Set New Growth Story, Forecast to 2026

The global skeletal dysplasia market is anticipated to grow with a modest growth rate during the forecast period. The skeletal dysplasia disorder is a heterogeneous group of more than 350 disorders found in both adults and children. Skeletal dysplasia is frequently associated with orthopedic complications and varying degrees of dwarfism or short stature.

It is a rare disease and is observed in 2.4 per 10,000 births (as per the Johns Hopkins University). Skeletal dysplasia disorder also affects significant number of young children. The severity of the disorder is very high in children as along with the various orthopedic problems they also suffer from a frequent chest infection, hearing, and breathing difficulty. The growth of the skeletal dysplasia market is attributed to the advancements in the understanding of the pathophysiology of skeletal dysplasia that is propelling the efforts in treatment strategies. Additionally, emerging new advanced drug therapy for the treatment of skeletal dysplasia will also fuel the skeletal dysplasia market industry.

These increasing variety of medical and surgical treatment options for the treatment of skeletal dysplasia is aiding significantly to the improved quality of life and increased lifespan of the patients. Since the quality of life is severely affected by spinal and orthopedic disorders. Hence, a considerable increase in the adoption of treatment is anticipated during the forecast period.

Moreover, the skeletal dysplasia disorder’s diagnosis based on various radiographic, clinical, and molecular criteria and the continuous improvement in the clinical diagnosis is increasing the number of diagnosed cases. This in turn is fuelling the skeletal dysplasia growth. For instance, in December 2019, Invitae Corp. launched “Discover Dysplasias”. It is an initiative with BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. for genetic testing at no charge to patients with symptoms of having a skeletal dysplasia. Furthermore, several surgical therapies are also being attempted to correct bone deformities in patients with skeletal dysplasia. In addition to this, the increasing number of clinical trials of growth hormone (GH) therapy for patients with skeletal dysplasia disorder is anticipated to considerably drive the skeletal dysplasia market.

Global Skeletal Dysplasia Market- Segmentation

By Type

Achondroplasia

Thanatophoric dysplasia

Hypochondroplasia

Others

By Treatment

Medications

Therapy

Others (Surgery)

Regional Analysis

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Spain

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

Rest oF APAC

Rest of The World

Latin America

Middle East Africa

Company Profiles

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Amgen Inc.

Ascendis Pharma A/S

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Invitae Corp.

Ipsen Pharma

Merck KGaA

Novartis AG

Novo Nordisk A/S

Pfizer Inc.

Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @

