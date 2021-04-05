Peptide Therapeutics Market 2020 Analysis May Set New Growth Story, Forecast to 2026

The global peptide therapeutics market is projected to grow at a significant CAGR of around 9.0% during the forecast period. Peptides are composed of short chains of amino acid monomers linked together via peptide bonds and occur naturally in the human body. Peptides are very specific in activity when compared to small molecules when used as a drug candidate. Generally having fewer side effects, peptides have become popular candidates for drug design. During the past decade, peptides have gained a wide range of applications in medicine and biotechnology, and therapeutic peptide research is also currently experiencing a renaissance for commercial reasons.

The primary factor that drives the growth of the market include the incidences of cancer along with other metabolic disorders across the globe. Additionally, the rising demand for cost-efficient and effective drugs, along with the rapid R&D activities in order to manufacture novel drugs for the treatment are also likely to contribute to the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Peptide Therapeutics Market Segmentation

By Route of Administration

· Oral

· Parenteral

By Application

· Cancer

· Gastrointestinal Disorders

· Central Nervous System Disorders

· Respiratory Disorders

· Others

Regional Analysis

North America

· United States

· Canada

Europe

· UK

· Germany

· Spain

· France

· Italy

· Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

· India

· China

· Japan

· Rest oF APAC

Rest of The World

Company Profiles

· Amgen, Inc.

· AstraZeneca Plc

· Bachem Holding AG

· Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.

· CordenPharma InternationalGmbH

· Eli Lilly and Co.

· F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

· GlaxoSmithKline Plc

· Lonza Group AG

· Merck & Co. Inc.

· Novartis International AG

· Novo Nordisk A/S

· Pfizer, Inc.

· PolyPeptide Group

· Sanofi SA

· Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

· Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.

· Xenetic Biosciences, Inc.

