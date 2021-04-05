Organic Baby Food Market 2020 Analysis May Set New Growth Story, Forecast to 2026

The global organic baby food market is estimated to record a hefty CAGR of 11.8% during the forecast period (2020-2026). Certified organic products are those which have been produced, stored, processed, handled, and marketed following precise technical specifications (standards) and certified as “organic” by a certification body such as the Soil Association in the UK, the European Union, or the US Department of Agriculture. The organic baby food market has witnessed exceptional growth in recent times owing to increasing adoption of prepared organic baby food due to busy lifestyle, rising number of strategic investments in the organic baby food category, and growing awareness concerning the health benefits of organic foods, among more.

Additionally, the global retail industry is on an all-time high as global economies have continued to perform exceptionally well, stimulating retail sales and profitability. The past few years have seen noteworthy developments in the overall retail and e-retail space all around the globe. More and more convenience store chains are seeking to tap into the area of organic baby food through business-to-business e-commerce with a digital wholesale marketplace. The boom of urbanization has played a significant role in the acceleration of the organic baby food market. As projected by the UN (United Nations), around 68% of the global population is expected to live in urban areas against 55% in 2018. Increasing urbanization has exposed individuals to more and more information on organic foods and animal welfare which will trigger an already increasing demand for organic baby food.

Market Coverage

· The market number available for – 2019-2026

· Base year- 2019

· Forecast period- 2020-2026

· Segment Covered- by Product Type and Distribution Channel

· Regions Covered- North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World

· Competitive Landscape- Abbott Laboratories, ALDI, Inc. (Little Journey), Baby Gourmet Foods, Inc., Hero Group (Beech-Nut), HiPP GmbH & Co. Vertrieb KG, Nestlé S.A., and The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (Earth’s Best).

Global Organic Baby Food Market Report Segment

By Product Type

· Dried Baby Food

· Milk Formula

· Ready to Eat

By Distribution Channel

· Offline

· Online

Regional Analysis

North America

· United States

· Canada

Europe

· UK

· Germany

· Spain

· France

· Italy

· Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

· India

· China

· Japan

· Rest oF APAC

Rest of The World

Company Profiles

· Abbott Laboratories

· ALDI, Inc. (Little Journey)

· Amara Organic Foods

· Ausnutria Dairy Corp. Ltd.

· Baby Gourmet Foods, Inc.

· Danone S.A.

· Hero Group (Beech-Nut)

· HiPP GmbH & Co. Vertrieb KG

· Little Spoon, Inc.

· Nascens Enterprises Pvt., Ltd.

· Nestlé S.A.

· North Castle Partners, LLC

· Nurture, Inc.

· NurturMe, Inc.

· Ormeal Foods Pvt. Ltd.

· Plum, PBC

· Pristine Organics Pvt. Ltd.

· PT Organics Ltd.

· Sari Foods Co

· Sprout Foods, Inc.

· The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (Earth’s Best)

· The Kraft Heinz Company

· Upon A Farm LLC

