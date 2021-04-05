North American Consumer Packaging Market : 2020 Analysis Report, Share, Trends, Overview 2020-2026

North American consumer packaging market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period. Expansion of the e-commerce industry is boosting the market growth. As per the US Census Bureau, in the Q1 2020, the US retail e-commerce sales was $160.3 billion, a rise of 2.4% from the Q4 2019. The Q1 2020 e-commerce estimate rose 14.8% from the Q1 of 2019 while total retail sales rose 2.1% in the same period. In the Q1 of 2020, e-commerce sales accounted for 11.8% of total sales. The region has a significant presence of major e-commerce players such as Amazon, eBay, and Walmart. Amazon has a well-established presence in several parts of the world, with comprehensive fulfilment centers and potential customer base.

As a large number of consumers embracing online shopping, packaging continues to have a key role to provide superior e-commerce experience for both the brand and the consumers. Brands are focusing on re-assess packaging of their products as per the requirements of the online shopper. Corrugated boxes are the most common and extensively used packaging material in the e-commerce sector, as it features high durability, strength, and is generally recyclable. Shifting trend towards sustainable packaging is also a key contributor to the adoption of highly recyclable packaging solutions in the e-commerce sector. Other major driving factors in the market include rising demand for flexible packaging and significant growth in the pharmaceutical industry.

Recent Developments in the North American Consumer Packaging Market

In January 2020, TricorBraun acquired Minneapolis-based Packaging Solutions, Inc. (PSI), a distributor of rigid packaging distributor that serves several markets, such as personal care, pharmaceutical, and pet food. PSI has 25 years of packaging expertise, with a reputation in stellar packaging and established customer relationships. This acquisition strengthens the position of TricorBraun in the Minneapolis market, offering additional warehouse for constant growth.

In July 2019, Berry Global Group, Inc. acquired RPC Group Plc (RPC), a supplier of plastic packaging. The acquisition of RPC will provide the opportunity for Berry to accelerate its combined expertise in advanced material science, manufacturing technologies, and product development, to create significant value for its shareholders. With this mutual approach, Berry anticipates nearly $150 million in annual synergies.

North American Consumer Packaging Market-Segmentation

By Material

Plastic

Paper

Glass

Metal

By End-User

Food

Beverage

Healthcare

Personal Care and Cosmetics

Household Goods

North American Consumer Packaging Market– Segment by Country

US

Canada

Company Profiles

Alpha Packaging

Altium Packaging

Aptar Group, Inc.

Ball Corp.

Berry Global Group, Inc.

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Comar, LLC

Crown Holdings, Inc.

Graham Packaging Co.

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @

