Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Market Trends 2021 | Segmentation, Outlook, Industry Report to 2027

The growing incidence of information breaches and data breaches, as well as the increasing demands to contain these issues, are driven by the growth of the market. Strategic initiatives from key players, high demand for reducing drug counterfeiting, and the need for an efficient health data management system are key drivers of technology adoption.

blockchain in technology healthcare market size was estimated at USD 231.0 million in 2018 and is anticipated to expand at a double-digit CAGR of 63% over the forecast period.

The following players are covered in this report:

IBM

Microsoft

Guardtime

PokitDok

Gem

Chronicled

iSolve

Hashed Health

Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Breakdown Data by Type

Supply Chain Management

Clinical Data Exchange and Interoperability

Claims Adjudication and Billing Management

Other Applications

Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Breakdown Data by Application

Pharmaceutical Companies

Healthcare Payers

Healthcare Providers

Other End Users



Scope of the Report



The research study analyzes the global Blockchain Technology in Healthcare industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:



Recent Developments



o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment



Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume



Key Questions Answered by Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Market Report



1. What was the Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

• Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Blockchain Technology in Healthcare market.

• The market share of the global Blockchain Technology in Healthcare market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

• Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Blockchain Technology in Healthcare market.

• Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Blockchain Technology in Healthcare market.





