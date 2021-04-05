Sizing Thickening agents Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2021-2027

The Sizing Thickening agents Market size is expected to grow at an annual average of 5% during 2021-2027. Sizing agents are substances commonly applied to fibers to impart the desired quality. Sizing agents are commonly used to reduce the porosity of fibers to make them suitable for printing. These chemicals increase the fiber’s resistance properties to the penetration of water or other liquids. Thickeners, or thickeners, are substances used to increase the viscosity of a fluid without changing other properties. Thickeners are used in the food and beverage industry to increase the viscosity of foods and beverages such as soups and sauces without changing the taste.
The following segmentation are covered in this report:
By application
- Food & beverages
- Paper & paperboard
- Paints & coatings
- Textile & fibers
- Others (cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and drilling fluids)
By sizing agent type
Natural
- Starches
- Rosins
- Others (Cellulosic derivatives, glue and albumen)
Synthetic sizing agents
- Polyvinyl alcohol
- Styrene
By thickening agent type
Minerals
- Clays
- Silicas
- Others (Ionic Minerals)
Hydrocolloids
- Starches
- Cellulose
- Gums
- Gelatin
- Pectin
- Carrageenan
- Others (alginates & derivative & protein thickeners)
Others
- synthetic polymer thickeners
Company Profile
- Ashland
- Cargill Incorporated
- DowDupont
- BASF SE
- AkzoNobel N.V.
- P. Kelco
- Archer Daniels Midland
The report covers the following objectives:
- Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Sizing Thickening agents Market
- The market share of the global Sizing Thickening agents Market supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.
- Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Sizing Thickening agents Market
- Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Sizing Thickening agents Market
Scope of the report
The research study analyses the Sizing Thickening agents Market industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:
Recent developments
- Market overview and growth analysis
- Import and export overview
- Volume analysis
- Current market trends and future outlook
- Market opportunistic and attractive investment segment
Geographic coverage
- North america market size and/or volume
- Latin america market size and/or volume
- Europe market size and/or volume
- Asia-pacific market size and/or volume
- Rest of the world market size and/or volume
Key Questions Answered by Sizing Thickening agents Market Report
- What was the Sizing Thickening agents Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027)
- What will be the CAGR of 5% Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?
- Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).
- Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Sizing Thickening agents Market was the market leader in 2020?
- Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.
