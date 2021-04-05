Sizing Thickening agents Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2021-2027

The Sizing Thickening agents Market size is expected to grow at an annual average of 5% during 2021-2027. Sizing agents are substances commonly applied to fibers to impart the desired quality. Sizing agents are commonly used to reduce the porosity of fibers to make them suitable for printing. These chemicals increase the fiber’s resistance properties to the penetration of water or other liquids. Thickeners, or thickeners, are substances used to increase the viscosity of a fluid without changing other properties. Thickeners are used in the food and beverage industry to increase the viscosity of foods and beverages such as soups and sauces without changing the taste.

The following segmentation are covered in this report:

By application

Food & beverages

Paper & paperboard

Paints & coatings

Textile & fibers

Others (cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and drilling fluids)

By sizing agent type

Natural

Starches

Rosins

Others (Cellulosic derivatives, glue and albumen)

Synthetic sizing agents

Polyvinyl alcohol

Styrene

By thickening agent type

Minerals

Clays

Silicas

Others (Ionic Minerals)

Hydrocolloids

Starches

Cellulose

Gums

Gelatin

Pectin

Carrageenan

Others (alginates & derivative & protein thickeners)

Others

synthetic polymer thickeners

Company Profile

Ashland

Cargill Incorporated

DowDupont

BASF SE

AkzoNobel N.V.

P. Kelco

Archer Daniels Midland

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Sizing Thickening agents Market

The market share of the global Sizing Thickening agents Market supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Sizing Thickening agents Market

Sizing Thickening agents Market Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Sizing Thickening agents Market

Scope of the report

The research study analyses the Sizing Thickening agents Market industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent developments

Market overview and growth analysis

Import and export overview

Volume analysis

Current market trends and future outlook

Market opportunistic and attractive investment segment

Geographic coverage

North america market size and/or volume

Latin america market size and/or volume

Europe market size and/or volume

Asia-pacific market size and/or volume

Rest of the world market size and/or volume

Key Questions Answered by Sizing Thickening agents Market Report

What was the Sizing Thickening agents Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027)

What will be the CAGR of 5% Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Sizing Thickening agents Market was the market leader in 2020?

Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

