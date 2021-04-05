Baby Care Products Market 2020 Analysis May Set New Growth Story, Forecast to 2026

The global baby care products market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period (2020-2026). The key factors that drive the growth of the market include the increased consumer awareness regarding child health, urbanization, and inclination of the consumers towards the use of premium products for baby care.

Moreover, manufacturers along with the government’s support promoting baby hygiene also encourage the adoption of these baby care products among the people. Further, the availability of a wide range of baby care products to opt from, such as toiletries & fragrances, skincare, haircare, and other products also enhances the growth of the global baby care products industry across the globe.

Further, the increased demand for nutrition supplements for the babies’ primarily infants, such as vitamin B12, iron, protein, and carbohydrates also encourage the adoption of the baby care products among the customers. Moreover, the presence of key players such as Procter & Gamble Co., Kimberly-Clark Corp., Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., among others also considerably contributes to the market growth.

Market Coverage

· Market number available for – 2019-2026

· Base year- 2019

· Forecast period- 2020-2026

· Segment Covered- By Product Type, By Distribution Channel

· Regions Covered- North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World

Competitive Landscape- Procter & Gamble Co., Kimberly-Clark Corp., Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Unilever United States, Inc., Avon Products Inc., Galderma Laboratories L.P., and The Himalaya Drug Co.

Global Baby Care Products Market – Segmentation

By Product Type

· Baby Food & Beverages

· Cosmetics

· Toiletries & Fragrances

· Others

By Distribution Channel

· Retail & Supermarket

· Online Platform

Regional Analysis

North America

· United States

· Canada

Europe

· UK

· Germany

· Spain

· France

· Italy

· Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

· India

· China

· Japan

· Rest oF APAC

Rest of The World

· Latin America

· The Middle East and Africa

Company Profiles

· Artsana SPA

· Avon Products Inc.

· BabyGo Baby Products GmbH

· Beiersdorf AG

· Dabur International Ltd.

· Essity Aktiebolag

· Galderma Laboratories L.P.

· Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

· Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

· Kimberly-Clark Corp.

· LaboratoiresExpanscience, Inc.

· NubyInc.

· Mayborn Group, Ltd.

· Nestle S.A.

· Noodle & Boo, LLC

· Pigeon Corp.

· Procter & Gamble Co.

· Rama Vision Ltd.

· The Clorox Co.

· The Himalaya Drug Co.

· Unilever United States, Inc.

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @

