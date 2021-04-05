Rapid Influenza Diagnostic Test Market 2021 Growth, COVID Impact, Trends Analysis Report 2027

Rapid Influenza Diagnostic Test (RIDT) is an immunoassay that can confirm the presence of influenza A and B viral nuclear protein antigens in respiratory samples and display the results in a qualitative manner (positive versus negative). In the United States, many RIDTs are commercially available.

Rapid Influenza Diagnostic Test (RIDT) market size is projected to reach US$ 2140.3 million by 2027, from US$ 1173.4 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 9% during 2021-2027.

Rapid Influenza Diagnostic Test (RIDT) Breakdown Data by Type

Digital RIDTs

Conventional RIDT

Rapid Influenza Diagnostic Test (RIDT) Breakdown Data by Application

Hospitals

POCT

Others

The following players are covered in this report:

BD

Abbot (Alere)

Quidel

Roche

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Meridian Bioscience

Analytik Jena



