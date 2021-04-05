Asia-Pacific Organic Baby Food Market 2020 Analysis May Set New Growth Story, Forecast to 2026

Asia-Pacific organic baby food is estimated to witness a strong CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period (2020-2026). Although being a niche category, organic baby food is gaining traction in the Asia-Pacific market. This growth is attributed to increasing awareness about the consumption of organic foods among consumers while selecting the right food for their babies. The convenience of baby cereals, as well as the growing range of flavors and varieties, continues to encourage mothers to buy them as a weaning food. However, owing to the intense competition, the local brands in Asian countries are also seeking to fill the organic gap in the home market for baby foods. Indian brand Mimmo Organics has so far launched a variety of pasta for children aged 10 months and older, as well as teething wafers and tender yums. The ingredients used in these products include ragi, millet, buckwheat, and whole wheat.

When it comes to organic infant formula, China forms a lucrative market offering potential growth opportunities for the key players in the global marketplace. The country remains a strong market for organic infant food, driven by product innovation and a preference for imported products. The relaxation of China’s one-child policy could also bring a positive impact on pre-packaged baby foods. The potential of increasing wealth and a rising number of newborns give China’s baby food and drink manufacturers adequate stimulus to develop packaged organic food products to cater to the consumer demand for better quality and organic baby food and drink.

Market Coverage

The market number available for – 2019-2026

Base year- 2019

Forecast period- 2020-2026

Segment Covered- by Product Type and Distribution Channel

Regions Covered- North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World

Competitive Landscape- Abbott Laboratories, Danone S.A., Early Foods, Happy Family Organics (Nurture, Inc.), and Nestlé S.A.

Asia-Pacific Organic Baby Food Market Report Segment

By Product Type

Dried Baby Food

Milk Formula

Ready to Eat

By Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

Asia-Pacific Organic Baby Food Market Regional Analysis

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Company Profiles

Abbott Laboratories

Ausnutria Dairy Corp. Ltd.

Bellamy’s Australia, Ltd.

Danone S.A.

Early Foods

Nascens Enterprises Pvt., Ltd.

Nestlé S.A.

Nurture, Inc.

Ormeal Foods Pvt. Ltd.

Plum, PBC

Pristine Organics Pvt. Ltd.

PT Organics Ltd.

Sari Foods Co

The Kraft Heinz Company

Tiny Spoons Organic Baby Food

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @

