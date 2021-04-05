SIP Trunking Services Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2021-2027

The SIP Trunking Services Market size is expected to grow at an annual average of 9% during 2021-2027. Session Initiation Protocol (SIP) trunking is a method of sending voice and other unified communications services over the Internet. SIP works with IP-enabled Private Branch Exchange (PBX). SIP trunking replaces traditional telephone lines or PRI (Primary Rate Interface). A SIP trunk is a virtual phone line that allows users to make and receive calls to anyone with a phone number over the Internet.

The following segmentation are covered in this report:

By End-User:

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Education

Retail

Healthcare

Transportation and Logistics

Travel and Hospitality

Other

By Organization Size:

Small Businesses,

Mid-Sized Businesses

Large Enterprises

Company Profile

AT&T Inc.

8×8, Inc.

Bandwidth Inc

BT Group plc

CenturyLink.

Colt Technology Services Group Limited

Fusion Connect, Inc.

GTT Communications, Inc.

Mitel Networks Corp

Net2Phone

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global SIP Trunking Services Market

The market share of the global SIP Trunking Services Market supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global SIP Trunking Services Market

SIP Trunking Services Market Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global SIP Trunking Services Market

Scope of the report

The research study analyses the SIP Trunking Services Market industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent developments

Market overview and growth analysis

Import and export overview

Volume analysis

Current market trends and future outlook

Market opportunistic and attractive investment segment

Geographic coverage

North america market size and/or volume

Latin america market size and/or volume

Europe market size and/or volume

Asia-pacific market size and/or volume

Rest of the world market size and/or volume

Key Questions Answered by SIP Trunking Services Market Report

What was the SIP Trunking Services Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027)

What will be the CAGR of 9% Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the SIP Trunking Services Market was the market leader in 2020?

Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

