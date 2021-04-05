US Catheters Market will experience a noticeable growth during the forecast period 2019-2025

US catheters market is expected to grow at a CAGR of nearly 8.2% during the forecast period. The major factors encouraging the growth of the market in the region include The increasing number of multi-specialty hospitals and the increasing number of urologic clinics coupled with the increasing number of urologists is estimated to drive the demand for urinary flow meters in hospitals and clinics. For instance, as per the American Urological Association, in the US, the national urologist-to-population ratio increased to 3.89 per 100,000 population in 2017, up from 3.85 in 2016. This rising number of urologists is expected to increase the possibilities for opening of new urologic clinics, which in turn, will drive the adoption of urinary catheters which is a tube inserted in the body to drain the bladder.

Rising aging population leads to the rise in the incidences of urinary disorders in the country. As per the Population Reference Bureau (PRB), the number of Americans ages 65 and older is projected to nearly double from 52 million in 2018 to 95 million by 2060, and the 65-and-older age group’s share of the total population will rise from 16% to 23%. With the growing ageing population, the prevalence of urinary conditions, especially in the elderly, is expected to increase. For instance, lower urinary tract dysfunction, including benign prostatic hyperplasia and urinary incontinence is prevalent in aged persons. Therefore, a significant rise in the ageing population is another factor encouraging the demand for urinary catheters across hospitals and clinics.

Market Segmentation

US Catheters Market by Product Type

Cardiovascular Catheters

Urological Catheters

Intravenous Catheters

Specialty Catheters

Neurovascular Catheters

Company Profiles

Abbott Laboratories, Inc.

Becton Dickinson and Co.

Boston Scientific Corp.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp.

Integra Lifesciences Corp.

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Medtronic plc

Stryker Corp.

Teleflex, Inc.

Terumo Medical Corp.

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @

